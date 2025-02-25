EU Council President convenes rapid video summit

Special summit on March 6

The EU heads of state and government will meet for a special summit on March 6 to discuss Ukraine and the European security architecture. EU Council President Antonio Costa announced on Sunday on X that he had convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council for this date. "We are experiencing a decisive moment for the security of Ukraine and Europe," he wrote. Costa named "strengthening European defense and making a decisive contribution to peace on our continent and to Ukraine's long-term security" as challenges to be overcome.