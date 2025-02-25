Trump and Ukraine
EU Council President convenes rapid video summit
EU Council President Antonio Costa wants to hold a special EU video summit on Wednesday morning. The aim is apparently to discuss the latest findings from the USA.
French President Emmanuel Macron would probably report on his stay in Washington and his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Costa announced on X on Tuesday. The video summit will also serve as preparation for the special EU summit in Brussels on March 6. It is still unclear whether Interim Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (ÖVP) will be present.
He was due to be in the Vienna parliament at the same time for the current hour on three years of Russia's war of aggression on Ukraine. The talks between Macron and Trump on Monday in Washington focused on the path to ending the Russian war of aggression.
Trump had caused displeasure by pushing for a ceasefire solution without including the EU and Ukraine in the talks. Following his visit, Macron stated that, like his host, he believed a ceasefire in Ukraine was feasible within a few weeks. In a joint press conference, Macron spoke of a "turning point".
Special summit on March 6
The EU heads of state and government will meet for a special summit on March 6 to discuss Ukraine and the European security architecture. EU Council President Antonio Costa announced on Sunday on X that he had convened an extraordinary meeting of the European Council for this date. "We are experiencing a decisive moment for the security of Ukraine and Europe," he wrote. Costa named "strengthening European defense and making a decisive contribution to peace on our continent and to Ukraine's long-term security" as challenges to be overcome.
