Cell phone reception again: A1 truck drove up on Monday

A1 truck is now in Adnet

The mobile phone operator A1 is working flat out to restore coverage. On Monday morning, the "A1 truck", which is normally used at events, made its way to Adnet. The mobile station was put into operation in an open area opposite the elementary school. "Everything is going according to plan for the emergency supply," said a spokesperson. The fiber optic supply had to be set up on Monday. From Tuesday, there should be a seamless supply again.