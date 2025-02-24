Emergency solution for Adnet
Cell phone reception again: A1 truck drove up on Monday
After the cell phone network in Adnet collapsed, emergency coverage has now been restored: From Tuesday, there should be uninterrupted reception again. The "A1 truck" was set up in the vicinity of the elementary school.
All those affected received a message on their cell phones last week: a transmitter had been switched off for reasons beyond the operator's control. The people of Adnet are feeling the pain of this with ongoing outages when making phone calls and surfing the Internet. Especially indoors, connections are often interrupted several times.
The reason, as reported, is that a transmitter had to be removed from a 220 kV electricity pylon. A new location was not found because the landowner withdrew his consent at short notice. Countless angry cell phone customers contacted the municipality.
A1 truck is now in Adnet
The mobile phone operator A1 is working flat out to restore coverage. On Monday morning, the "A1 truck", which is normally used at events, made its way to Adnet. The mobile station was put into operation in an open area opposite the elementary school. "Everything is going according to plan for the emergency supply," said a spokesperson. The fiber optic supply had to be set up on Monday. From Tuesday, there should be a seamless supply again.
The second step will then be to define a new permanent location for a mobile phone mast in Adnet.
