Hotel stays open for a week after fire

However, the hotel will probably have to close for a longer period of time after the fire department's general meeting on March 9. "The assembly is always with us, we will also use the opportunity to say thank you once again," says Ramsebner, who is a member of the fire department himself. After that, the major renovation work is on the agenda. The top floor has to be completely torn down and rebuilt. Below that, everything has to be completely renovated after the fire. "We hope to be able to reopen in May or June - at least in part," says the family, rolling up their sleeves.