Family gets to work
Hotel stays open for a week after fire
A technical defect in the attic was the cause of a fire in a guest house in Vorderstoder. The clean-up work has already begun. The boss thanks the many emergency services and neighbors for their solidarity, the family rolls up their sleeves.
"The initial shock is over now, we first have to collect ourselves and figure out what to do next. Nobody was injured, that's the most important thing. Thank you very much for the messages of encouragement that keep coming in. The solidarity in the village is simply overwhelming," says the Ramsebner family from the Landhotel Stockerwirt in Vorderstoder, thanking the numerous emergency services and neighbors.
40 guests evacuated
As reported, a fire broke out in the traditional establishment on Saturday night. 40 guests had to be evacuated and were accommodated in nearby hotels. In the meantime, boss Robert Ramsebner has turned his attention back to the future: "We have to look to the future. We are now busy with the clean-up work. The parlor is being torn down, which makes your heart bleed because everything is still relatively new." However, the most necessary work should be completed by Saturday.
Emergency operation for carnival
"We always have a lot of regular guests during carnival. We open for them from Saturday for a week in emergency operation. The restaurant area and the kitchen were not affected by the fire. We'll also get the bar in shape. We have fifteen rooms in the other building, which will all be full next week," says Ramsebner.
However, the hotel will probably have to close for a longer period of time after the fire department's general meeting on March 9. "The assembly is always with us, we will also use the opportunity to say thank you once again," says Ramsebner, who is a member of the fire department himself. After that, the major renovation work is on the agenda. The top floor has to be completely torn down and rebuilt. Below that, everything has to be completely renovated after the fire. "We hope to be able to reopen in May or June - at least in part," says the family, rolling up their sleeves.
