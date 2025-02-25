Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

Majority in FRG center-right

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 11:00
0 Kommentare

The German elections turned out more or less as the forecasts predicted: Merz and his Christian Democrats won, albeit not by a huge margin. The AfD has doubled in size, the former chancellor's party SPD has crashed catastrophically, the Greens moderately, the Free Democrats and the Wagenknecht party just missed out.

ON THE ONE HAND, the CDU is now almost certain to form a "grand" coalition with the SPD, as together they have a small surplus of seats in the Bundestag, even though they barely have 45% of the votes.

OTHERWISE, despite years of massive agitation "against the right", there is now also a majority to the right of center among our German neighbors: Together with the good 20 percent of the Alternative for Germany and the good 4 percent of the FDP - which, after all, is no longer represented in the Bundestag - center-right parties would have a solid majority in the population.

However, this majority is not politically feasible, as the AfD - according to the official interpretation: "in parts assuredly right-wing extremist" - is absolutely excluded as a government partner by the Christian Democrats. Similar, more or less, predominantly tactical assertions were also made in Austria.

This did not prevent the People's Party from negotiating with the Freedom Party.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andreas Mölzer
Andreas Mölzer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf