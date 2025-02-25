"Krone" commentary
Majority in FRG center-right
The German elections turned out more or less as the forecasts predicted: Merz and his Christian Democrats won, albeit not by a huge margin. The AfD has doubled in size, the former chancellor's party SPD has crashed catastrophically, the Greens moderately, the Free Democrats and the Wagenknecht party just missed out.
ON THE ONE HAND, the CDU is now almost certain to form a "grand" coalition with the SPD, as together they have a small surplus of seats in the Bundestag, even though they barely have 45% of the votes.
OTHERWISE, despite years of massive agitation "against the right", there is now also a majority to the right of center among our German neighbors: Together with the good 20 percent of the Alternative for Germany and the good 4 percent of the FDP - which, after all, is no longer represented in the Bundestag - center-right parties would have a solid majority in the population.
However, this majority is not politically feasible, as the AfD - according to the official interpretation: "in parts assuredly right-wing extremist" - is absolutely excluded as a government partner by the Christian Democrats. Similar, more or less, predominantly tactical assertions were also made in Austria.
This did not prevent the People's Party from negotiating with the Freedom Party.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
