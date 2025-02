Rents increased throughout Austria in 2024

Falling prices only in Bludenz and Burgenland

Meanwhile, only a few districts recorded falling asking prices per square meter. For example, a square meter for rent in Bludenz in Vorarlberg cost an average of EUR 15.98 last year, 1.2 percent less than in 2023. Prices also fell in Jennersdorf (down 1.1 percent to EUR 8.3 per square meter) and Güssing (down 0.7 percent to EUR 7.8 per square meter) in Burgenland. In 2024, Güssing and Jennersdorf were also the districts with the cheapest rents in Austria.