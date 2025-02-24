Majority voting system is unique in Austria

But how do the municipalities without an election proposal get their politicians? In those municipalities, the so-called majority vote is used, which is unique in Austria. Voters can enter twice as many names on the blank ballot paper as there are seats to be allocated. The citizens with the most votes cast in this way ultimately become members of the municipal council. In 1984, the majority voting system was annulled by the Constitutional Court as unconstitutional. However, following an amendment to the Federal Constitutional Law in 1994, majority voting was reinstated in the provincial law in 1998 and has been used again since the 2000 municipal elections.