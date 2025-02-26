Enjoy top gastronomy at top prices

"The fact that we are now able to make top Austrian gastronomy accessible to all gourmets for the 30th time is a real success. Austria, often seen as the land of schnitzel and dumplings, shows during Restaurant Week that it can also offer a wide and incredibly diverse range of culinary delights. With Restaurant Week, we want to invite people to enjoy themselves and at the same time offer Austria's top restaurateurs the stage they deserve," says Michelin-starred chef Toni Mörwald.