Enjoy top gastronomy at top prices

"Fine dining at great prices" - this is the motto under which Restaurant Week invites you to enjoy culinary delights for the 30th time, sending out a strong signal for affordable luxury and support for the local gastronomy scene, especially in times of continuing inflation. The record number of participants, with over 130 restaurants from all nine federal states taking part, proves that this concept works.
From March 17 to March 23, Restaurant Week once again offers the opportunity to discover top Austrian gastronomy at fixed prices. A 2-course lunch, for example, can be enjoyed from 19.50 euros, a 3-course dinner from 39.50 euros.
"The fact that we are now able to make top Austrian gastronomy accessible to all gourmets for the 30th time is a real success. Austria, often seen as the land of schnitzel and dumplings, shows during Restaurant Week that it can also offer a wide and incredibly diverse range of culinary delights. With Restaurant Week, we want to invite people to enjoy themselves and at the same time offer Austria's top restaurateurs the stage they deserve," says Michelin-starred chef Toni Mörwald.
The official start of reservations begins on March 3, giving gourmets the opportunity to secure one of the coveted seats - there is plenty to choose from again this year. From Austrian classics and fusion cuisine to exotic specialties, the participating restaurants have something to suit every palate. Particularly pleasing: almost one in three restaurants offers a vegetarian menu, demonstrating that meat-free cuisine is definitely part of upscale gastronomy.
