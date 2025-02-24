EU: 16th package of sanctions against Russia

Kallas plans to travel to the USA on Tuesday

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasized before the meeting on the negotiations between Russia and the USA on an end to the war in Ukraine that "no agreement can work without us". The EU and Ukraine would have to agree. She emphasized that she would hold as many talks and contacts as possible with the new US administration. She announced that she would travel to the USA on Tuesday to meet her counterpart Marco Rubio, among others, to discuss transatlantic relations and the talks on Ukraine. The Estonian also emphasized that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is an elected head of state and not a "dictator", as Trump had called him. She had thought of a confusion with Russia's ruler Vladimir Putin.