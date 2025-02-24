Vorteilswelt
Oscar harbinger?

Demi Moore and Chalamet win acting awards

Nachrichten
24.02.2025 07:54

One week before the Oscars, Demi Moore has cemented her status as favorite for Best Actress of the Year with an important award. She won the "Screen Actors Guild Award" ("SAG Award") from Hollywood's acting guild for the body-swap horror "The Substance". Among the men, Timothée Chalamet won as Bob Dylan in "A Complete Unknown".

As many voters are also eligible to vote in the Oscar Academy, the SAG Awards are considered an important indicator for Hollywood's most important awards ceremony of the year on March 2.

"SAG Awards" for Saldaña and Culkin
Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress in the musical "Emilia Perez". Kieran Culkin was named Best Supporting Actor in the Holocaust drama "A Real Pain".

Timothée Chalamet was named best actor ... (Bild: Jordan Strauss/Invision)
Timothée Chalamet was named best actor ...
(Bild: Jordan Strauss/Invision)
... and Kieran Culkin as Best Supporting Actor. (Bild: ALLISON DINNER)
... and Kieran Culkin as Best Supporting Actor.
(Bild: ALLISON DINNER)

"Conclave" was named the film with the best ensemble of the year - there is no explicit honor for best film at the SAG Awards.

Zoe Saldaña was moved to tears when she collected her award. (Bild: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Zoe Saldaña was moved to tears when she collected her award.
(Bild: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Acting awards as Oscar harbingers
Last year, the historical drama "Oppenheimer" won three SAG trophies - for lead actor Cillian Murphy, supporting actor Robert Downey Jr. and the ensemble award for the entire cast. Murphy and Downey Jr. later went on to win the corresponding Oscars, where "Oppenheimer" was the best film of the year.

The SAG Awards were presented for the 31st time. They are among the most important awards in the acting industry and the association has more than 122,000 members.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

