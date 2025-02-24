"Small liberation"
Christoph Lang’s “thanks” to his former club Rapid
Christoph Lang is back on the scene at LASK. During the 2:1 win against Rapid, the winger "thanked" his former club
"For us as a club, that's very difficult to bear. To tell a young player that you don't believe his statements and to claim that he's lying - we as a club can't let that stand. It's madness for his reputation," said Rapids managing director Hofmann, who is considering further steps following yesterday's farcical suspension of goalkeeper Hedl.
However, his absence in the 2-1 defeat to LASK cannot be reversed and was not the reason for the next defeat - as "substitute" Paul Gartler prevented an even greater defeat with brilliant saves after the break. He also made up for his own blackout (56') against Adeniran.
Lang of all people
The 27-year-old, on the other hand, had no chance against the opponents: At 0:1, Christoph Lang ran up to him alone and deliberately beat the goalkeeper. Lang of all people. The player Rapid had signed from Sturm for 600,000 euros in the winter of 2024, but after a good start he completely disappeared from the scene in Hütteldorf. He was therefore released to LASK at the beginning of February.
For which Lang mercilessly "thanked" them yesterday, tipping the game in favor of the Stahlstädter and beaming afterwards: "The last six months have not been so easy for me. It's my first goal of the season, a bit of a relief for me. It did me good." Postscript: "It just feels good when the coach trusts you."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.