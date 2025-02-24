Christoph Lang’s “thanks” to his former club Rapid

Lang of all people

The 27-year-old, on the other hand, had no chance against the opponents: At 0:1, Christoph Lang ran up to him alone and deliberately beat the goalkeeper. Lang of all people. The player Rapid had signed from Sturm for 600,000 euros in the winter of 2024, but after a good start he completely disappeared from the scene in Hütteldorf. He was therefore released to LASK at the beginning of February.