"I was threatened"
Richards was sexually harassed – and kept quiet!
She no longer wants to remain silent. In the erotic thriller "Wild Things" and as a Bond girl, she made her breakthrough in Hollywood in the early 90s. But now Denise Richards is revealing for the first time that she had to go through her own personal hell at the beginning of her career.
In "People" magazine, the 54-year-old revealed that she was sexually harassed by men in the film industry - but never dared to make it public.
"Vulnerable and helpless"
Richards gave the following reason for her decades-long silence: "I was threatened that I would be blacklisted if I opened my mouth. I felt so vulnerable and helpless."
At the time, the young Denise felt she had no choice but to keep her mouth shut: "It was about the career I wanted so much. And when you're told that you'll never get another job in the industry you're passionate about - that's a tough thing."
Richard is glad that times have improved for actresses since then. Especially since the MeToo movement in 2017, "women in Hollywood have a real voice and they are more protected." In her early days, it was completely different: "I was so young and unknown when I started out. If what happened to me had happened today, I would deal with it very differently."
Daughters are "strong women"
Richards now has her own reality show in America entitled "Denise Richards & Her Wild Things". In it, she gives an insight into her private life with husband Aaron Phypers and her three daughters Sami (20) and Lola (19) - whom she has with ex-husband Charlie Sheen - as well as baby Eloise (13).
The actress almost looks at her girls with a little envy: "They are already such strong women, what they show on the show. I wish I'd had their self-confidence when I was their age. I'm so proud of them that they can just openly express what's on their minds."
As a young woman in Hollywood, she herself "always wanted to please everyone". Which is why she wishes "I had been more like my daughters back then."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
