Fuss about sending off: “Destroyed the game!”

Hartberg coach Manfred Schmidt was upset when Paul Komposch was shown a yellow card (38') after a rather harmless head-to-head with Mike Bähre (pictured above, far left in the small picture). "A bad decision. Komposch shouldn't have gone there, but the truth is there was nothing there. It takes a bit of tact, it ruined the game," he criticized the decision by referee Walter Altmann.