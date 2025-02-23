Majority of Germans want government without AfD

Differences between the genders

There are also differences between the genders. According to Forschungsgruppe Wahlen, these can be seen in particular with the AfD, which scored 23% among men and 17% among women. The CDU/CSU is also more popular with men (29%) than with women (27%). However, the SPD and the Left Party are more successful with women. The parties achieve 18 and 11 percent respectively among women, compared to 15 and 7 percent among men.