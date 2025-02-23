Rapid coach Klauß: “A shitty phase!”

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "Of course we are disappointed with the result. In the end we have to accept it. It was a good game until the first goal. We brought LASK into the game with the disastrous ball loss. That takes us out a bit. We're in a phase where we're investing a lot but not scoring goals up front. We concede easy goals to our opponents. We have to minimize mistakes in the short term. There are phases where a lot goes against you and we're only to blame. We don't want to make excuses and hide. We're a good team, we proved that in the fall. Nobody is going to give us anything. We have to work our way back into it. Of course we're under pressure. We absolutely have to win the home game against Altach. We have to take small steps step by step. We have to minimize mistakes and gain self-confidence. We have to show the team that they are a good team. There is a lot in the team. I also protect the boys, that's my job. I have to cope with the pressure, that's normal. It's a shitty phase. I don't like the word crisis."