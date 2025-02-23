After a false start
Rapid coach Klauß: “A shitty phase!”
Rapid lost 1:2 to LASK in Linz and lost the first three league games of the year for the first time in history.
Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "Of course we are disappointed with the result. In the end we have to accept it. It was a good game until the first goal. We brought LASK into the game with the disastrous ball loss. That takes us out a bit. We're in a phase where we're investing a lot but not scoring goals up front. We concede easy goals to our opponents. We have to minimize mistakes in the short term. There are phases where a lot goes against you and we're only to blame. We don't want to make excuses and hide. We're a good team, we proved that in the fall. Nobody is going to give us anything. We have to work our way back into it. Of course we're under pressure. We absolutely have to win the home game against Altach. We have to take small steps step by step. We have to minimize mistakes and gain self-confidence. We have to show the team that they are a good team. There is a lot in the team. I also protect the boys, that's my job. I have to cope with the pressure, that's normal. It's a shitty phase. I don't like the word crisis."
Christoph Lang (LASK goalscorer): "I'm extremely happy about the win for the team. We talked a lot about energy and we brought that onto the pitch today. That's a very nice feeling. The goal did us good. We made a few changes at half-time and got off to a good start. We could have made it 2-0 earlier, then it wouldn't have been such a nail-biter. But we're very happy today. The energy from everyone was outstanding today, everyone ran for everyone else. That's our ambition, to play up there. We will try to get the maximum out of it. No bad blood, I had a great time at Rapid and was able to learn a lot there. It's very good for me to score against Rapid."
Markus Schopp (LASK coach): "It was a good performance over the whole 90 minutes and not an undeserved win. The team suffered together in the phases when it was difficult. I've known Christoph Lang for a long time, I see exciting and interesting things in him. I'm very happy that we have him because he enriches us with his style of play. We are now defending very well as a collective. Nothing has changed for us, we have another three rounds. Anything is possible, that applies to all teams. There are developments that are going in the right direction. The level is getting higher and higher and I can do a lot with the competition. Of course, a goal solves a lot of things and was perhaps liberating for one or two people. We can take a lot of positive things with us, but also a lot of things we can do better."
