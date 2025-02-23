"This is sad..."
Bieber causes horror with wobbly performance
What's going on with Justin Bieber? After worrying paparazzi photos that recently made the rounds, there is now a stir about a confused appearance by the singer at an event organized by his wife Hailey Bieber.
A video that is currently doing the rounds online is from an event that Hailey Bieber recently held in a pop-up store of her brand Rhode in Los Angeles. However, the viral clip does not feature the model, but her husband, who is approached by a visitor to the event.
Fans horrified and in disbelief
What happens next is not very nice to watch. Bieber, who is wearing a white cap and sunglasses, grins at the young woman as if she's gone and wiggles dangerously back and forth while she talks to him. Again and again, the pop star absent-mindedly fiddles with his oversized trousers - the scenes are doing the rounds on Instagram:
Fans vacillate between concern and disbelief at the footage. "He's on drugs at his wife's event, that's sad," wrote one fan in horror.
Others are certain: the video can only be fake! "This is AI. Look at the neck tattoo, it disappears and comes back. People are too quick to judge these days."
Biebers smile away nasty rumors
In photos that the pop star himself published on Instagram after his wife's event, Bieber is wearing the same outfit as in the clip (click on the post below).
However, the footage speaks a completely different language: the Biebers appear to be in a good mood and relaxed, seemingly wanting to smile away the nasty headlines of recent weeks.
Because the fact is: Bieber has looked pretty exhausted recently. It was rumored that a marriage crisis with Hailey was getting to him. Perhaps the young dad, who was delighted with the birth of son Jack Blues around five months ago, just needs another good night's sleep ...
