Threatener played terrorist and risked his life

Tension rose to boiling point

In view of the terrorist act, the tension rose to boiling point: when the police officers called for reinforcements and fetched their assault rifles, the suspect slowly reached into a pocket, pulled out a bulletproof vest and pulled it over his upper body. It later turned out to be a dummy. The suspect then tapped his chest several times, as if the vest was filled with explosives. Only after the train had been cleared and 20 passengers were outside did the threatener finally get off. After an intensive interrogation, he gave up, lay down between his bags and was arrested.