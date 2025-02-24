Dispute over Vienna’s traffic jam chaos: harsh counterattack from Lower Austria

No traffic jams without commuters?

No wonder. Sima wants to blame commuters for the daily traffic problems in the federal capital. And to remedy this, the red politician is planning to reduce the volume of traffic at the city limits "by 50 percent". I wonder what the Lower Austrians who commute to work in Vienna will have to face in the next few years? After all, Sima says: "If commuters didn't come by car, we wouldn't have any traffic problems in Vienna."