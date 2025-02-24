"Problems of our own making"
Dispute over Vienna’s traffic jam chaos: harsh counterattack from Lower Austria
Commuters are to blame for the traffic chaos in Vienna, says City Councillor Ulli Sima. The counterattack from Lower Austria is naturally harsh.
It's a good thing that Vienna's transport councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) has been given a magic wand by her team. Perhaps she can use it to make herself invisible the next time she crosses the city border into Lower Austria. After all, she is probably less welcome here since yesterday.
No traffic jams without commuters?
No wonder. Sima wants to blame commuters for the daily traffic problems in the federal capital. And to remedy this, the red politician is planning to reduce the volume of traffic at the city limits "by 50 percent". I wonder what the Lower Austrians who commute to work in Vienna will have to face in the next few years? After all, Sima says: "If commuters didn't come by car, we wouldn't have any traffic problems in Vienna."
Harsh words from St. Pölten
Lower Austria's Transport Minister Udo Landbauer (FPÖ) naturally does not want to let this sit on his fellow countrymen. "The Vienna SPÖ cannot blame commuters for their own failures in transport policy," echoes from St. Pölten into Vienna City Hall. In no other federal state are car drivers "harassed and ripped off to such an extent", Landbauer continues to rant. It is outrageous that Sima is using the top performers from Lower Austria, who work and pay taxes, as scapegoats for the traffic misery.
"Traffic jams are home-made!"
"The car is a necessity for many rural people," emphasizes the liberal provincial councillor. In Vienna, however, the city councillor responsible for transport is pursuing an "anti-car agenda". The blame for the traffic problems in the federal capital lies solely with the "failed transport policy of the SPÖ", explains Landbauer and concludes: "The traffic jam in Vienna is home-made!"
