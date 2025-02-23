Moody weather: what to expect next week

On Monday, the day will start with light rain in the Graz basin and southern Burgenland, while persistent high fog will dominate the Danube region. However, the sun will soon prevail with an intermittent high influence and ensure friendly weather. However, the joy will not last long: in the afternoon, dense clouds from a warm front will move in from the west. Temperatures will fluctuate between minus three and plus four degrees in the morning, reaching six to 13 degrees during the day.