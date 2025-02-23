West warms up
Moody weather: what to expect next week
In the coming week, the weather in Austria will show its moody side - sometimes sunny, sometimes rainy, but it will be much milder in the east. In the west, we can even expect temperatures of up to 14 degrees Celsius!
On Monday, the day will start with light rain in the Graz basin and southern Burgenland, while persistent high fog will dominate the Danube region. However, the sun will soon prevail with an intermittent high influence and ensure friendly weather. However, the joy will not last long: in the afternoon, dense clouds from a warm front will move in from the west. Temperatures will fluctuate between minus three and plus four degrees in the morning, reaching six to 13 degrees during the day.
Up to 14 degrees possible in the west
On Tuesday, the clouds will initially clear up, but a cold front will once again bring thick clouds over the whole of Austria. From the afternoon, it will start to rain lightly between Vorarlberg and Upper Carinthia, with snow falling above 1600 meters. The rest of the country will remain dry for the time being. During the day, temperatures could rise to 14 degrees - at least in the west.
With a cold front and a low over the Upper Adriatic, dense clouds will gather on Wednesday, bringing rain at times. It will rain more intensively, especially in the south. The snow line will drop to 800 to 1200 meters. It will remain the friendliest in the east, while the northern Alpine foothills and the east will experience brisk westerly winds. The lows will be between one and five degrees, the highs between five and eleven degrees.
Snow line drops to 700 meters
On Thursday, residual clouds will initially dominate, rain will fall sporadically and the snow line will drop further - to 700 to 1000 meters. But as the day progresses, the sun will increasingly prevail. Temperatures will range from one to four degrees in the morning and six to eleven degrees during the day.
On Friday, the sun will shine in large parts of the country. However, denser clouds will occasionally pass from the west. Highs will climb to between six and twelve degrees.
