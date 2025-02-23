Dispute over Musk baby
MAGA influencer demands sole custody
New family trouble for Elon Musk. MAGA influencer Ashley St. Clair has sued the tech billionaire for sole custody of their child. The young woman has now provided evidence that the baby, born in September, is Musk's.
As reported by People magazine, St. Clair filed a lawsuit against the Tesla boss with the New York Supreme Court on Friday.
Evidence of paternity
With a photo showing Musk holding his offspring in his arms, the MAGA influencer wants to prove, among other things, that the billionaire is indeed the father of her son. Musk has not yet made any public statements about his alleged 13th child.
In this X message a few days ago, Ashley St. Clair declared that she has a child with Elon Musk:
In addition, text messages allegedly exchanged after the birth are part of the lawsuit. These include a message written by Musk on the day the little one was born.
Son was conceived in January 2024
As St. Clair further states in the court documents, she began a relationship with Musk in May 2023. Her child, who was born in September, was conceived in January 2024. Since the birth, however, Musk has only seen his son three times, the right-wing influencer accused - most recently on November 30, 2024 for just 30 minutes. Musk was also not present at the birth.
In various written correspondence, however, Musk is said to have confirmed that he was the boy's father. In response to a photo he received after the birth of St. Clair, the billionaire replied: "Looking forward to seeing you both this weekend."
Spicy messages from Musk
In her lawsuit, St. Clair also presented spicy text messages from Musk that are intended to substantiate the paternity of the Tesla boss. "I want to get you pregnant again," Musk is said to have written to the influencer in November. "We still have a legion of children to make," another message read.
Brian Glickich, the MAGA influencer's spokesperson, emphasized in a statement to "People" magazine that his client had taken the step in a well-considered manner: "Ashley St. Clair filed the lawsuit to protect the interests of the child," he explained - and continued: "She did everything she could to work with Mr. Musk before taking this step."
Call for help from Grimes
For Musk, St. Clair's lawsuit comes just days after other family problems. Singer Grimes, who has three children with the billionaire, made a public plea for help on X at the end of the week, urging Musk to get in touch with him about a "medical crisis" involving one of their children.
