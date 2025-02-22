Vorteilswelt
Pope's life in danger

“Asthma crisis”: Francis’ condition is critical

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 20:15

According to the Vatican, Pope Francis' state of health remains "critical". "The Pope is not out of danger," it said on Saturday evening. He has now also suffered an "extensive asthma crisis", and the Pope has been administered highly concentrated oxygen.

0 Kommentare

"This morning, Pope Francis had an asthmatic crisis of prolonged duration, which also required the administration of high-flow oxygen," the Vatican said. Fanziskus was also in more severe pain than on Friday.

"Thrombocytopenia", pneumonia
"Today's blood tests also revealed thrombocytopenia, which was accompanied by anemia and required the administration of hemotransfusions," it said. "The Holy Father is still awake and has spent the day in an armchair, albeit in more pain than yesterday. At the moment, the prognosis is guarded."

In hospital for eight days
Pope Francis had spent another night in the "Agostino Gemelli" polyclinic in Rome after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. The Pope has been in hospital for eight days. The hospital stay will be extended over the next week, according to the doctors treating him.

Pope will not say the Angelus prayer
As he did last Sunday, the Pope will not say the Angelus prayer this time either. The text for the midday prayer will only be published in writing by the Vatican. Normally, the head of the Catholic Church holds the prayer every Sunday at midday from the window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square.

In the past, he has also appeared at the window of the hospital or via video from his apartment when he was ill.

"Pointless speculation" about resignation
The Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, considers the rumors currently circulating about a possible resignation of the Pope due to his ailing health to be "pointless speculation".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

