31-year-old in hospital
Snow slab injures ski tourer on steep slope
A 33-year-old man from the district of Rosenheim (Bavaria) was seriously injured in an avalanche in the Zillertal on Saturday. The man was on a steep slope with two colleagues when the accident occurred.
The group consisted of the 31-year-old, a 30-year-old and a 58-year-old German (all from the district of Rosenheim). The men were on a ski tour in the direction of Napfspitze in the Zillertal Alps (municipality of Brandberg).
Ascent through a gully chosen
In the last third of the tour, the alpinists decided to ascend via a 35 to 40 degree steep gully in the direction of "Auf der Flere". Initially, they were still able to ski up using the hairpin bend technique. However, as the terrain became steeper, they decided to continue their ascent on foot.
Suddenly, at around 10 a.m., a small snow slab broke loose above the group at an altitude of 2,300 meters. The 31-year-old, who was the first in the group to ascend at this point, was swept about 150 meters down to the valley floor. The other two people were not caught by the avalanche.
The man was not buried by the avalanche, but suffered serious injuries to his thigh and head.
Descending to the injured companion
As they could not see their comrade from their position and had no cell phone reception, they had to descend the gully again to make the emergency call and provide first aid to the injured man. The man was not buried by the avalanche, but suffered serious injuries to his thigh and head. He was rescued by the emergency helicopter "Marin 7" using a rope and flown to Innsbruck Hospital after receiving emergency medical treatment.
There was a level 1 warning
The two uninjured alpinists were flown from the accident site to the valley by the "Libelle" police helicopter. At the time of the accident, the five-stage avalanche warning level was only level 1. The Mayrhofen mountain rescue team, the crews of the "Martin 7" emergency helicopter and the "Libelle" police helicopter as well as two alpine police officers were deployed.
