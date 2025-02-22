Snow slab injures ski tourer on steep slope

Descending to the injured companion

As they could not see their comrade from their position and had no cell phone reception, they had to descend the gully again to make the emergency call and provide first aid to the injured man. The man was not buried by the avalanche, but suffered serious injuries to his thigh and head. He was rescued by the emergency helicopter "Marin 7" using a rope and flown to Innsbruck Hospital after receiving emergency medical treatment.