Zuckerl wants to govern: This is how the FPÖ and Greens react
Zuckerl coalition ante portas: ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS want to form a government together - at the second attempt. This would mean that there would only be two opposition parties in the future National Council: the FPÖ and the Greens. They reacted differently to the current three-way negotiations.
Freedom Party General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz spoke of the "biggest voter fraud in recent political history" and accused the ÖVP of having started negotiations with the SPÖ and NEOS before the election in order to be able to continue to provide the chancellor.
Babler and Meinl-Reisinger "political stirrup holders"
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger are "political stooges" and this government will never be able to act. Schnedlitz also said that "this government of election losers" would not be able to bring about a necessary change in the country and hope for the people.
This government will never be able to act.
FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michael Schnedlitz
Kogler wishes Zuckerl a "good start"
Green Party leader Werner Kogler was quite different. He wished a possible new three-party coalition a good start. "The danger of a far-right FPÖ Federal Chancellor has been averted for the time being and a pro-European government is in sight. That is good news," said Kogler, announcing a constructive opposition role for his party while at the same time criticizing the budget plans.
The danger of a far-right FPÖ Federal Chancellor has thus been averted for the time being.
Werner Kogler, Parteichef der Grünen
ÖVP leader "very confident"
The party leaders of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS met with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in the Hofburg on Saturday afternoon. There they informed the head of state that they want to govern together. ÖVP leader Christian Stocker was "very confident" that the government programme would be finalized. The aim of SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is to achieve stable conditions "as quickly as possible".
Van der Bellen: "Something has really moved forward now"
After the meeting, Van der Bellen emphasized that he had gained the impression that "something has really moved forward now." He not only saw a willingness to compromise, but also a focus on the common goal of moving the country forward. This is also necessary because there is a lot at stake.
