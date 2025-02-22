Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Voter fraud"

Zuckerl wants to govern: This is how the FPÖ and Greens react

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 16:55

Zuckerl coalition ante portas: ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS want to form a government together - at the second attempt. This would mean that there would only be two opposition parties in the future National Council: the FPÖ and the Greens. They reacted differently to the current three-way negotiations. 

0 Kommentare

Freedom Party General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz spoke of the "biggest voter fraud in recent political history" and accused the ÖVP of having started negotiations with the SPÖ and NEOS before the election in order to be able to continue to provide the chancellor.

Babler and Meinl-Reisinger "political stirrup holders"
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler and NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger are "political stooges" and this government will never be able to act. Schnedlitz also said that "this government of election losers" would not be able to bring about a necessary change in the country and hope for the people.

Zitat Icon

This government will never be able to act.

FPÖ-Generalsekretär Michael Schnedlitz

Kogler wishes Zuckerl a "good start"
Green Party leader Werner Kogler was quite different. He wished a possible new three-party coalition a good start. "The danger of a far-right FPÖ Federal Chancellor has been averted for the time being and a pro-European government is in sight. That is good news," said Kogler, announcing a constructive opposition role for his party while at the same time criticizing the budget plans.

Zitat Icon

The danger of a far-right FPÖ Federal Chancellor has thus been averted for the time being.

Werner Kogler, Parteichef der Grünen

ÖVP leader "very confident"
The party leaders of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS met with Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen in the Hofburg on Saturday afternoon. There they informed the head of state that they want to govern together. ÖVP leader Christian Stocker was "very confident" that the government programme would be finalized. The aim of SPÖ leader Andreas Babler is to achieve stable conditions "as quickly as possible".

Van der Bellen: "Something has really moved forward now"
After the meeting, Van der Bellen emphasized that he had gained the impression that "something has really moved forward now." He not only saw a willingness to compromise, but also a focus on the common goal of moving the country forward. This is also necessary because there is a lot at stake.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Franz Hollauf
Franz Hollauf
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf