“Krone” test: These are our best doughnuts!

Nici Peissl found the number 8 to be most fabulous and chose "Famoos", which is also the big winner with its concept (handicapped people working together with skilled workers). Apart from the doughnut feast, we also had to ask Nici about love, of course; she broke records on "Bauer sucht Frau" because so many people wanted to visit her at her riding stables! With her favorite Stefan, "it didn't work out after all," she says. However, she is currently happily taken and they met "old fashioned" at a fire festival.