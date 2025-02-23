With an illustrious jury
“Krone” test: These are our best doughnuts!
No carnival without doughnuts! So many people love the fluffy pastry that "Steirerkrone" asked an illustrious jury of celebrities, experts and gourmets to put them to the test. And there was a clear winner.
Nothing stands for carnival and the hustle and bustle of carnival like its sweet flagship! The doughnut has to be fluffy so that it melts in our mouths, soft, with enough of the best jam, fragrant, making it the perfect carnival ambassador. But which one can wear the crown this year, which one is the best in the country?
We have once again asked an illustrious panel of Styrian celebrities, gourmets and experts to taste it. And, very importantly, for a blind tasting for taste, jam, fluffiness and appearance. We collected doughnuts fresh from 13 bakeries from all over Styria.
Our - unwitting - knights for the coveted title can be found, like the jury, at the top of this page. We deliberately avoided supermarkets.
The jury gladly accepted the sweet challenge. "It's a nice change," enthused the likeable singer Natalie Holzner. To everyone's astonishment, she can eat quite a few doughnuts, "we have to check carefully", she said with a laugh and a little sugar ring around her mouth.
Sepp Zotter doesn't just know his way around chocolate, he's also a doughnut expert: "We used to make them too." He values craftsmanship, "I don't like it when the edges are very white and look industrial".
"High-quality jam" is a must for the newly crowned Styrian doughnut empress Romana Nigitz, "it has to be slightly sour, so that it contrasts perfectly with the sweetness. And the perfect Randerl is a real art and also depends on components such as the room temperature and the mixture." Her favorites quickly became clear: with number 8, the eventual winner (Steffl-Bäck) and number 10 "Kristinas Meisterkonditorei".
Nici Peissl found the number 8 to be most fabulous and chose "Famoos", which is also the big winner with its concept (handicapped people working together with skilled workers). Apart from the doughnut feast, we also had to ask Nici about love, of course; she broke records on "Bauer sucht Frau" because so many people wanted to visit her at her riding stables! With her favorite Stefan, "it didn't work out after all," she says. However, she is currently happily taken and they met "old fashioned" at a fire festival.
And our test children Raffael and Enya also took things very seriously. "A doughnut has to be fluffy and taste good," was how the hearty Raffael summed it up. They proved their exquisite taste with their winner: "Einfach Fitz".
And the winners are:
Above you can see who takes the doughnut crown. "All the others were also top, so we awarded them 4th place ex aequo", says "Steirerkrone" head of service Gerald Schwaiger. "Overall, we were amazed at the high quality and congratulate them!"
