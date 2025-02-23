Interview
WK boss: “It always has to be about working together”
In March, Steinbrunn entrepreneur Andreas Wirth is standing for re-election as President of the Chamber of Commerce. What is his relationship with the state government, why the ÖVP would be better off in government in Burgenland and what is the deal with green bubbles in Burgenland?
Politically, Burgenland will be governed by the red-green party in the coming years. How enthusiastic are you about the ÖVP sitting on the opposition bench again?
Andreas Wirth: A red-black government would have been my wish for Burgenland. It would have been easier to solve the municipalities' tight financial situation. The fact that this is not the case now is down to the people involved.
If you look at the federal government, a coalition of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is now in the offing. What do you expect from the new government and what do you think of Herbert Kickl?
Wirth: Whether Herbert Kickl would have had the right program is anyone's guess, but it must be clear that the election winner will be tasked with forming a government. After these unnecessary empty miles, I now hope that the economy is given a high priority in the current government formation phase. Industry is weakening, the business location must be strengthened and I don't think it's right that while the ÖVP is sitting at the negotiating table with the SPÖ, the red union is calling for a bus strike.
Let's stay with the federal government. Do we need a bank levy?
Wirth: In principle, I believe that the banks should also contribute. A bank levy should only be part of the solution; at the same time, there must also be more favorable financing options for companies and private households. That would be more effective for the economy and would have a positive impact on the economy.
The economic challenges are therefore great. Last year was a record year for bankruptcies in Burgenland. How loud are the alarm bells ringing?Wirth: The situation is indeed tense for many companies. High collective wage agreements have driven up prices. If we take a look at the past, we can see that the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic - i.e. high material and energy costs - are still being felt. These factors have a long-term impact on the economic situation of many companies.
In which sectors is it 5 to 12?
Wirth: The construction industry in particular is struggling. Municipalities are unable to invest as they did in previous years and the stricter guidelines for lending are having a negative impact on the private sector, which is particularly evident in the creation of property. It is becoming increasingly difficult for young families to build a house or renovate an apartment. Instead, they are investing in consumer goods or vacations.
Shouldn't the federal government have done more here?
Wirth: There were high expectations of the federal government's green recovery offensive. However, it was actually just a lot of bubbles that were released from Vienna but didn't reach Burgenland. With the economy on board, we could have pushed ahead with many measures in the area of renovation and this is exactly what we stand for.
The construction industry in particular is regarded as an indicator of a functioning economy. What is needed here to revive the engine?
Wirth: The big cogs in this cycle need to be made to work again, and that means better and cheaper credit financing. The expiry of the KIM regulation in June is long overdue and will make it easier for families to buy property again. But housing subsidies are also an important part of improving the situation.
There has been criticism from housing developers that the state's new guidelines are unattractive. Is that really the case?
Wirth: I think that housing subsidies provide a lever that can encourage young families in particular to buy property on good terms and at the same time support businesses. In the case of cooperatives, the issue is that the criteria set by the state cannot be met. I also see this as an important part of building bridges between state policy, businesses and cooperatives. The aim must always be to work together rather than against each other.
Governor Hans Peter Doskozil repeatedly emphasizes the good relationship with the business community. How do you see the cooperation with the state?Wirth: The relationship with the entire state government is good. There are of course issues that are not so positive for us as a representative of business interests, but there are many points that we are planning together for Burgenland in the future. Above all, to bring international companies to Burgenland, but also to market our businesses - and I'm also talking about viticulture - internationally.
A joint cooperation has now also been successful with the city of Hamburg. Is it fair to say that you want to boost the economy through tourism?
Wirth: It is fair to say that the aim is to make Burgenland attractive abroad. To achieve this, however, we must also continue to invest in culture, cycle paths and the festival venues in order to ensure that all of this continues beyond the end of the season. We must use this phase to ensure that tourists leave money behind, also with regard to counter-financing measures. Keyword: municipalities.
Do you miss this good relationship with the state when it comes to Burgenland's transport companies?
Wirth: I don't think it's the state's aim to destroy private bus and cab companies. There was a good basis for discussion before the elections and there will be again. Our approach would be for the VBB to operate its routes and the private companies to take over the travel business. We need to find a common path here.
Let's move on to young people. How do you want to get young people into jobs?
Wirth: We urgently need to change the image of performance. Everyone who works can be proud and contributes to the social system and this brings us back to the issue that performance must be rewarded. It would also be important to teach young people economic understanding at school. For example, that I can't spend 30 euros if I only have 20 and I have to work beforehand so that I have money left over.
