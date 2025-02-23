WK boss: “It always has to be about working together”

If you look at the federal government, a coalition of the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS is now in the offing. What do you expect from the new government and what do you think of Herbert Kickl?

Wirth: Whether Herbert Kickl would have had the right program is anyone's guess, but it must be clear that the election winner will be tasked with forming a government. After these unnecessary empty miles, I now hope that the economy is given a high priority in the current government formation phase. Industry is weakening, the business location must be strengthened and I don't think it's right that while the ÖVP is sitting at the negotiating table with the SPÖ, the red union is calling for a bus strike.