Christian Mähr: Asteroid approaching!

Better a collision from behind than a "head-on"

I hasten to explain the positives: Why is the chunk so much slower than its Chelyabinsk counterpart? Quite simply, it hits the earth "from behind" - not something a driver would want, but far better than a "head-on". YR4 is part of our solar system and moves around the sun in an elliptical orbit. Like all other regular asteroids and planets, it orbits to the left, i.e. anti-clockwise if you look down on the solar system from the north. The furthest point of the orbit is almost 400 million kilometers from the sun, but the closest is only 84, significantly less than the Earth's distance from the sun - which is 150 million kilometers. It therefore cuts into the "inner orbit" every time it orbits the sun; these bodies are known as "Earth orbit crossers". If YR4 were to hit the earth in 2024, it would release around 13 million tons of TNT explosives. The largest nuclear bomb ever detonated, the Russian "Tsar Bomb", had an explosive force of 50 million tons of TNT.