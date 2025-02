Outburst of rage

That's exactly what caused Ronaldo to blow a fuse. The sending off seemed far too harsh for him. So he gave free rein to his emotions and moods. The veteran kicker let out the first portion of over-the-top energy by kicking the ball, which was lying in the middle of the pitch, in the direction of the stands. Then it continued. Visibly annoyed, the Portuguese stomped towards the linesman. He then proceeded to explain to the linesman, apparently verbally and visibly gesticulating, what was going wrong. Ronaldo didn't really seem to cool down.