Over and out!
Affleck and Lopez are now officially divorced
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are now officially divorced: the marriage of the former glamorous couple was dissolved by the court in Los Angeles on February 21.
According to court documents obtained by "People" magazine, the marriage of "Bennifer" was officially declared over by the Los Angeles Coutnry Superior Court on Friday.
The former Hollywood dream couple had already agreed on the details of their separation at the beginning of January.
No prenuptial agreement!
As J.Lo and Affleck had waived a prenuptial agreement at their wedding in July 2022, it was primarily the financial matters that had to be clarified after the marriage ended. As US media reported earlier this year, the ex-couple agreed that they would each be allowed to keep the assets they had acquired during the marriage.
The two Hollywood stars are also to share the profits from the sale of their 60 million dollar mansion in Beverly Hills. What the final division of the proceeds will look like, however, remains confidential.
Lopez drops Affleck's name
Jennifer Lopez is also said to have planned to take back her maiden name Jennifer Lynn Lopez. After the wedding, she adopted the surname Affleck.
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 - exactly two years after their dream wedding in Georgia. However, the actress and singer gave the date of separation as April 26, 2024. According to the divorce documents, the reason for the end of the marriage was "irreconcilable differences".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.