"My first time"

Klopp hype in Japan! “Unbelievable” for himself

Nachrichten
22.02.2025 07:57

"My first time in Japan was incredible," he writes on Instagram. And indeed, it seems as if the country has fallen victim to a veritable Klopp hype.

The new strong man in the Red Bull soccer cosmos flew to the Far East for his new employer. After stops in Brazil and the USA, Japan is the next stop on his trip, during which he wants to get a comprehensive picture of the company's global soccer network. Among other things, a visit to the Japanese second division club RB Omiya Ardija was on the agenda in Japan. The club has been part of the Red Bull empire since the fall of 2024 and is considered a training ground for promising talents with a potential global career ahead of them.

(Bild: Jason Halayko / Red Bull Content Pool)
"Kloppo" himself made his trip to Japan worthwhile with an Insta post that illustrates the veritable "Klopp mania".

"I'm very happy"
Klopp, who took up his new role in January, is enthusiastic about the varied tasks and the opportunity to get to know the different clubs and cultures. "I'm really looking forward to working with the teams and contributing my experience and ideas," said Klopp on his arrival in Tokyo.

The former Liverpool coach plans to take a close look at the structures and training methods of the Japanese Red Bull clubs and identify possible improvements. "It is an exciting challenge and I am convinced that we can achieve a lot together," Klopp continued

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
