Klopp hype in Japan! “Unbelievable” for himself

The new strong man in the Red Bull soccer cosmos flew to the Far East for his new employer. After stops in Brazil and the USA, Japan is the next stop on his trip, during which he wants to get a comprehensive picture of the company's global soccer network. Among other things, a visit to the Japanese second division club RB Omiya Ardija was on the agenda in Japan. The club has been part of the Red Bull empire since the fall of 2024 and is considered a training ground for promising talents with a potential global career ahead of them.