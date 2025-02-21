Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Royal league fixed

Despite 4:0 it was still a tight game for Bulls

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 22:37

Salzburg's ice bulls finally managed a 4:3 victory in Hungary. This secured second place and a ticket to the premier league in the last round. And pushed Fehervar below the line into seventh place.

0 Kommentare

Whenever the task was tricky, the team showed its best game," said Oliver David after the overtime 3:2 against Ljubljana, announcing a different face of his Bulls for the showdown in Hungary. And Salzburg really did get going, leading 4:0 after 24 minutes.

Nissner was on his toes when the boards played a nasty trick on home keeper Horvath (who made way for Reijola in minute eight), then Bourke scored twice and in between Rowe after a solo run while short-handed.

But that was the end of the "best game". Good chances went unused in front before the Bulls' play became flawed and fell apart more and more. The Hungarians didn't need to be asked twice: 1:4, 2:4, 3:4 - in minute 45 the game was finally lit up again and the arena was there.

It was only then that Salzburg brought a little more direction back into the game and saved the lead. As a result, second place and a ticket to the Champions Hockey League were booked after all.

"The positive thing is that we held our own again in the final 15 minutes, which wasn't easy," said coach Oliver David, who was particularly pleased with the Champions League qualification. KAC defended first place with a 2-0 win against Pustertal, while Bolzano remained third.

For Fehervar, the defeat at the end of the basic round had bitter consequences: Falling below the bottom of the table and thus the pre-play-offs. The Hungarians picked the Vienna Caps, while Ljubljana will face Pustertal.

In the Alps League, the unbeaten championship round leaders Zeller Eisbären face a challenge in Jesenice on Saturday. The Juniors host the Wipptal Broncos in Quali A and need to pick up one more point than Val Gardena in Merano - otherwise their season is already over.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Groiss
Robert Groiss
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf