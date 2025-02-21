Royal league fixed
Despite 4:0 it was still a tight game for Bulls
Salzburg's ice bulls finally managed a 4:3 victory in Hungary. This secured second place and a ticket to the premier league in the last round. And pushed Fehervar below the line into seventh place.
Whenever the task was tricky, the team showed its best game," said Oliver David after the overtime 3:2 against Ljubljana, announcing a different face of his Bulls for the showdown in Hungary. And Salzburg really did get going, leading 4:0 after 24 minutes.
Nissner was on his toes when the boards played a nasty trick on home keeper Horvath (who made way for Reijola in minute eight), then Bourke scored twice and in between Rowe after a solo run while short-handed.
But that was the end of the "best game". Good chances went unused in front before the Bulls' play became flawed and fell apart more and more. The Hungarians didn't need to be asked twice: 1:4, 2:4, 3:4 - in minute 45 the game was finally lit up again and the arena was there.
It was only then that Salzburg brought a little more direction back into the game and saved the lead. As a result, second place and a ticket to the Champions Hockey League were booked after all.
"The positive thing is that we held our own again in the final 15 minutes, which wasn't easy," said coach Oliver David, who was particularly pleased with the Champions League qualification. KAC defended first place with a 2-0 win against Pustertal, while Bolzano remained third.
For Fehervar, the defeat at the end of the basic round had bitter consequences: Falling below the bottom of the table and thus the pre-play-offs. The Hungarians picked the Vienna Caps, while Ljubljana will face Pustertal.
In the Alps League, the unbeaten championship round leaders Zeller Eisbären face a challenge in Jesenice on Saturday. The Juniors host the Wipptal Broncos in Quali A and need to pick up one more point than Val Gardena in Merano - otherwise their season is already over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
