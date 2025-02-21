8000 Ukrainians now at home in Upper Austria

"Two thirds are not dependent on basic services"

Interestingly, the Ukrainians have integrated much more quickly than many other refugees, says Social Welfare Minister Christian Dörfel (ÖVP): "Of the almost 8,000 displaced persons from Ukraine, two thirds are no longer dependent on basic welfare benefits, but are supporting themselves and their families." This was achieved with a package that was put together with the AMS. From day one, there were German courses under the title "Hallo in OÖ" (Hello in Upper Austria), the offer of volunteer work and meeting zones.