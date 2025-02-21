Vorteilswelt
Integration succeeds

8000 Ukrainians now at home in Upper Austria

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 18:00

The people expelled from their country are a role model when it comes to integration: German courses and the AMS are helping the Ukrainians to build a new life and livelihood here. The province of Upper Austria takes stock after three years.

Almost exactly three years ago to the day, a good 600 kilometers from Upper Austria, bullets and bombs rained down on their country: Russia's Putin launched a war of aggression against Ukraine, the third anniversary of which will be celebrated next Monday. Since then, Upper Austria has housed and cared for around 12,000 displaced women, men and children from Ukraine, and there are currently still 8,000 people living in our province.

"Two thirds are not dependent on basic services"
Interestingly, the Ukrainians have integrated much more quickly than many other refugees, says Social Welfare Minister Christian Dörfel (ÖVP): "Of the almost 8,000 displaced persons from Ukraine, two thirds are no longer dependent on basic welfare benefits, but are supporting themselves and their families." This was achieved with a package that was put together with the AMS. From day one, there were German courses under the title "Hallo in OÖ" (Hello in Upper Austria), the offer of volunteer work and meeting zones.

Two out of three Ukrainians in Upper Austria support themselves and their families - more than in any other federal state. Those who integrate and are willing to work will get ahead.

Landesrat Christian Dörfel, ÖVP

3066 Ukrainians found work in Upper Austria
They were also successfully placed in the labor market. 3066 Ukrainians are actively employed, 479 women and men are undergoing training. Most recently, 662 displaced persons were unemployed. The majority of war refugees are employed in the areas of trade, production, agriculture and gastronomy.

Many children among displaced persons

1643 war refugees from Ukraine are children (up to the age of 13), 1276 are adolescents over the age of 14. Of the 7930 Ukrainians registered in Upper Austria, 62 percent are women. The majority of the displaced persons live in private accommodation.

Only a very small proportion want to return home
AMS boss Iris Schmidt explains: "The rising number of employees shows that our initiatives are having a lasting effect and have opened up new career prospects for many people." According to a study, the majority of displaced persons want to stay in Upper Austria. Only three percent want to return to their home country permanently. 

Kommentar
So gelingt die Integration

Some people think that politicians are too harsh on immigrants and refugees. Anyone who comes to Upper Austria and wants to receive social benefits must learn German and work. It's as simple as that. This applies to Syrians, people from Afghanistan, but also to displaced persons from Ukraine.

"Krone" editor Robert Loy
These women and men show that integration can work in an increasingly strict Austria. They are hard-working, they tackle things, they make an effort. And so no one can object if many of the Ukrainian refugees want to stay with us forever.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

