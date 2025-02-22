“Expect things to be handled more maturely”

Back to league action at last! After the build-up training, the players are already looking forward to the start of spring. "Preparation is all well and good, of course, but when it comes to the real thing, it's something else. My feeling is very good, we have a lot of self-confidence," says midfielder Valentin Sulzbacher. The Upper Austrian still has fond memories of his first clash with upcoming opponents Lafnitz. On April 18, 2022, he celebrated his second league debut against the Styrians and scored a goal. "The memories are very strong. It was my debut in the professional league and then a goal, of course it's still in the back of my mind."