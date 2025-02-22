Spring kick-off
“Expect things to be handled more maturely”
Liefering welcome Lafnitz at home on Saturday (14:30) for their spring opener. Compared to the fall, however, coach Daniel Beichler is missing several regular players with plenty of experience. Others will now have to prove themselves. The coach is now demanding more maturity from them.
Back to league action at last! After the build-up training, the players are already looking forward to the start of spring. "Preparation is all well and good, of course, but when it comes to the real thing, it's something else. My feeling is very good, we have a lot of self-confidence," says midfielder Valentin Sulzbacher. The Upper Austrian still has fond memories of his first clash with upcoming opponents Lafnitz. On April 18, 2022, he celebrated his second league debut against the Styrians and scored a goal. "The memories are very strong. It was my debut in the professional league and then a goal, of course it's still in the back of my mind."
The statistics promise a festival of goals on Saturday (14:30): In the past five games, the net has rattled 30 times in this duel, an average of six goals per game. What are the reasons why it will be so entertaining again? "Hopefully not much," says Liefering coach Daniel Beichler, wishing for fewer goals conceded.
Experienced players gone
"In preparation, we made sure that we improved in both penalty areas," says the coach, who has a good feeling about his young team after the test matches. Speaking of which: With the winter departures of Luka Reischl (to Den Haag), Zeteny Jano (to GAK) and Raphael Hofer (to Hartberg), the young bulls lack the experience of 235 appearances in the spring. "They have done us good in terms of soccer and personality. But it's also interesting that a few boys are now expected to step into these roles," emphasizes Beichler.
The Styrian wants to see more from his current squad, which will be without Phillip Verhounig, Jannik Schuster and Kenneth Adejenughure against Lafnitz due to injury, compared to the fall season: "We have a lot of players who now have six months of adult soccer in them. I expect certain things to be handled more maturely. I'm pleased that the players can take the next step."
