City gets in the mood for the festival summer

Band missed concert, one pass had expired

The next day, July 5, the festival continues briskly. Three acts are on the program who have never been there before. In addition to Melissa Etheridge and Slade, Billy Idol, who according to Tatar should soon be inducted into the "Hall of Fame", is on the bill. This time, Mother's Finest should also be able to perform. "The journey a year ago went wrong. One of the musicians hadn't extended his passport and wasn't allowed to board the plane," explains Tatar.