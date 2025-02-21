Numerous acts
City gets in the mood for the festival summer
For the first time, the stage lights in the Schlosspark will go on for four days. Barracuda Music provides a concentrated concert atmosphere.
Butterflies will soon be buzzing through Esterházy Palace Park again. At the "Butterfly Dance" on July 4, saxophone icon Candy Dulfer, Stereo MC's, Morcheeba, Count Basic and Jestofunk (DJ) will kick off the concert summer full of energy. The stars of the evening will get your dancing legs and hips shaking, especially the headliners, The Roots.
7500 guests at the "Butterfly"
"The R&B legend is performing in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Eisenstadt. That sounds good, doesn't it?" asks Barracuda Music boss Ewald Tatar, a question to which there can only be one answer. Tickets are still available at the tempting "Early Bird" price until February 26. "In its second year, the 'Butterfly' festival has already grown from 5,000 to 7,500 guests," adds Tatar.
Band missed concert, one pass had expired
The next day, July 5, the festival continues briskly. Three acts are on the program who have never been there before. In addition to Melissa Etheridge and Slade, Billy Idol, who according to Tatar should soon be inducted into the "Hall of Fame", is on the bill. This time, Mother's Finest should also be able to perform. "The journey a year ago went wrong. One of the musicians hadn't extended his passport and wasn't allowed to board the plane," explains Tatar.
The musical spectrum on offer in the princely idyll is one facet richer in 2025. On July 10, the Swiss group Fäascht Bänkler, acclaimed as the "Woodstock of brass band music", will provide pure party music. 4000 tickets have already been sold! One day later, the "Forestglade" with headliner Cypress Hill provides a crowning finale. Up to 30,000 guests are expected in the Schlosspark this festival summer.
Economic factor
"In Eisenstadt, which has always been a stronghold of classical music, the top international acts are a cultural enrichment and an economic factor," says a delighted Mayor Thomas Steiner. Esterházy board member Matthias Grün, who has agreed to continue the successful collaboration with Barracuda Music for a further five years, can only agree.
