Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Numerous acts

City gets in the mood for the festival summer

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 19:00

For the first time, the stage lights in the Schlosspark will go on for four days. Barracuda Music provides a concentrated concert atmosphere.

0 Kommentare

Butterflies will soon be buzzing through Esterházy Palace Park again. At the "Butterfly Dance" on July 4, saxophone icon Candy Dulfer, Stereo MC's, Morcheeba, Count Basic and Jestofunk (DJ) will kick off the concert summer full of energy. The stars of the evening will get your dancing legs and hips shaking, especially the headliners, The Roots.

7500 guests at the "Butterfly"
"The R&B legend is performing in London, Amsterdam, Paris and Eisenstadt. That sounds good, doesn't it?" asks Barracuda Music boss Ewald Tatar, a question to which there can only be one answer. Tickets are still available at the tempting "Early Bird" price until February 26. "In its second year, the 'Butterfly' festival has already grown from 5,000 to 7,500 guests," adds Tatar.

Band missed concert, one pass had expired
The next day, July 5, the festival continues briskly. Three acts are on the program who have never been there before. In addition to Melissa Etheridge and Slade, Billy Idol, who according to Tatar should soon be inducted into the "Hall of Fame", is on the bill. This time, Mother's Finest should also be able to perform. "The journey a year ago went wrong. One of the musicians hadn't extended his passport and wasn't allowed to board the plane," explains Tatar.

Pure party with Fäascht Bänkler. (Bild: Fäascht Bänkler)
Pure party with Fäascht Bänkler.
(Bild: Fäascht Bänkler)

The musical spectrum on offer in the princely idyll is one facet richer in 2025. On July 10, the Swiss group Fäascht Bänkler, acclaimed as the "Woodstock of brass band music", will provide pure party music. 4000 tickets have already been sold! One day later, the "Forestglade" with headliner Cypress Hill provides a crowning finale. Up to 30,000 guests are expected in the Schlosspark this festival summer.

Economic factor
"In Eisenstadt, which has always been a stronghold of classical music, the top international acts are a cultural enrichment and an economic factor," says a delighted Mayor Thomas Steiner. Esterházy board member Matthias Grün, who has agreed to continue the successful collaboration with Barracuda Music for a further five years, can only agree.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf