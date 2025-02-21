Attempted incitement
Strache’s former office manager confesses in court
On Friday, the former office manager of ex-FPÖ leader Heinz-Christian Strache had to answer for her actions in a side branch of the "expenses affair" in Vienna's provincial court. It concerns 202 bills from a posh Italian restaurant in the city center that were booked as business meals.
"My client took care of everything that concerned HC Strache for 15 years. She was always there and always loyal and got into this situation because of Strache's lifestyle," says defense lawyer Meinhard Novak in Vienna Landl. By "situation" he means, among other things, the criminal complaint that brought the then office manager of the former FPÖ leader and Vice-Chancellor before the judge on Friday. Specifically, it is about 202 bills from a now closed Italian restaurant on the Ring. These were booked as business meals, although Strache had not been there.
Jenewein recorded the conversation
"On June 18, 2020, the defendant tried to order Hans-Jörg Jenewein to testify falsely as a witness in the 'expenses affair' investigation," the public prosecutor opened. "I asked him to say that he had made appointments for HC Strache in the restaurant," said the confessed defendant. "Everyone was allowed to bill us on behalf of Mr. Strache." Novak puts it like this: "Strache lived by the motto: 'If you want me, then pay me'."
Jenewein recorded the conversation with the defendant, which led to the criminal complaint for "attempted provision of false testimony". "I probably panicked at that moment that it would fall back on me," the confessed woman justifies herself. Who apparently could no longer cope with the many bills.
Discontinuation for a fine
"It was all thrown on my desk. Everyone came to me on behalf of Mr. Strache and presented something," the long-time Strache employee described. In the end, she "panicked, you'd think I was eating there. I thought to myself, I have to find someone who says he was there."
Instead of a conviction, a diversion in the form of a fine of 1,350 euros was agreed. Strache's former right-hand woman now works part-time in a doctor's surgery.
