Strache’s former office manager confesses in court

"My client took care of everything that concerned HC Strache for 15 years. She was always there and always loyal and got into this situation because of Strache's lifestyle," says defense lawyer Meinhard Novak in Vienna Landl. By "situation" he means, among other things, the criminal complaint that brought the then office manager of the former FPÖ leader and Vice-Chancellor before the judge on Friday. Specifically, it is about 202 bills from a now closed Italian restaurant on the Ring. These were booked as business meals, although Strache had not been there.