Attack on a winegrower

“Suddenly he had a gun in his hand”

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 15:30

Now even the vineyard is no longer safe. A winegrower was attacked and robbed at work in Gols (Burgenland). The young man's parents are shocked.

Sebastian Nittnaus will probably not forget February 20th in a hurry. He had set off early to prune the vines in the vineyard. "I always take a break at nine and have breakfast," he says.

Asked for water
Two men were waiting by his car. They were driving a silver Ford Focus with Ukrainian license plates and asked Golser in broken German for water for the engine.

I found a bottle of mineral water in the car, which I offered them.

Sebastian Nittnaus

Jacket torn
But suddenly the men became pushy and wanted the winemaker's car keys. After they pushed him to the ground, he handed them the car keys. But that was not enough. "One of the men started to search me and also tore my jacket," the robbery victim describes. "He suddenly had a gun in his hand. But he held it past me."

The two perpetrators took Sebastian Nittnaus' cell phone and his watch. They also demanded a wallet and reacted angrily because the young man didn't have one with him.

Wound and scratches
Eventually they let go of him, got into their Ford and Nittnaus' green Skoda and drove off in the direction of Gols. The young man was left with a few scratches on the back of his hand and a small wound on his face from the robbery. But the shock is still deep. His parents are also horrified.

The search was unsuccessful.
"Now you're not even safe in the vineyard," they shake their heads. Nittnaus went home on foot and only then were the police informed. The search that was then launched was unsuccessful. The car probably disappeared over the border into Hungary. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Charlotte Barbara Titz
