“We are well aware of our difficult situation”

With a win, West Vienna could close the gap on penultimate-placed Bärnbach - provided the Fivers win there on Saturday (19)! The fifth-placed Margaretner are eager for the duel, but are warned, as the underdogs recently won against Linz. Also thanks to Omer Mehmedovic. The Bosnian scored 14 of the 36 goals against the champions, is among the top five scorers in the HLA and is currently probably the most eye-catching of the eight legionnaires in the team. Fivers coach Peter Eckl: "Bärnbach is about very important points for us. The Styrians are a very unpleasant opponent at home. If they get on a run, it will be doubly difficult. Also because their crowd is one of the loudest in the league. But hot games like this are good for us. We want to show what we can do in a packed arena."