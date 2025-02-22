West Vienna challenged
“We are well aware of our difficult situation”
Points are slowly becoming a must! As bottom of the Handball Liga Austria table, West Wien are longing for points. The best way to do that is to beat Schwaz at home on Saturday in order to keep Bärnbach/Köflach on their heels. The Fivers don't want to let anything get in their way against the Styrians.
The year began for West Vienna with defeats against Bregenz and Vöslau - now the newly promoted club is looking to pick up its first points of 2025 against Schwaz in Stadthalle B on Saturday (18). In coach Roland Marouschek's young team, which is two points behind penultimate-placed Bärnbach with five points so far, it is a special duel for two players: Gabriel and Jonas Kofler will face their brother Samuel at Schwaz. The circle started with the Tyroleans in seventh place with two wins against Bärnbach and the Foxes.
Incidentally, the Greens narrowly lost their first game away from home by 31:33 in October. Matthias Wegerer is aware: "We know very well that we are in a difficult situation and that Schwaz is a very good opponent. Nevertheless, we will leave our hearts on the court. We'll do everything we can to keep the two points."
With a win, West Vienna could close the gap on penultimate-placed Bärnbach - provided the Fivers win there on Saturday (19)! The fifth-placed Margaretner are eager for the duel, but are warned, as the underdogs recently won against Linz. Also thanks to Omer Mehmedovic. The Bosnian scored 14 of the 36 goals against the champions, is among the top five scorers in the HLA and is currently probably the most eye-catching of the eight legionnaires in the team. Fivers coach Peter Eckl: "Bärnbach is about very important points for us. The Styrians are a very unpleasant opponent at home. If they get on a run, it will be doubly difficult. Also because their crowd is one of the loudest in the league. But hot games like this are good for us. We want to show what we can do in a packed arena."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.