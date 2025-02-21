Delicate pope rumors: “Let’s not make things up”

Probably more clarity on Saturday

It should be known by Saturday at the latest whether the Pope is responding well to the doctors' treatment, according to the Vatican. Based on the information provided by the doctors, it could become clearer how long the head of the Roman Catholic Church will have to remain in hospital. The Pope continues to receive his closest collaborators and carry out some work. He spends his time between the bed and the armchair and breathes independently, according to Vatican sources.