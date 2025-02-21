Cardinals disagree
Delicate pope rumors: “Let’s not make things up”
Pope Francis has been in the "Agostino Gemelli" polyclinic in Rome for a week now in a serious state of health. While the world fears for him, there are various differences of opinion among the cardinals as to how great the concern for their leader should actually be. At the very least, a resignation has now been ruled out.
According to official information, Francis spent another quiet night after being diagnosed with pneumonia on both sides. He then got up and had breakfast in his armchair, the Vatican announced on Friday morning.
Probably more clarity on Saturday
It should be known by Saturday at the latest whether the Pope is responding well to the doctors' treatment, according to the Vatican. Based on the information provided by the doctors, it could become clearer how long the head of the Roman Catholic Church will have to remain in hospital. The Pope continues to receive his closest collaborators and carry out some work. He spends his time between the bed and the armchair and breathes independently, according to Vatican sources.
It is still unclear what the Vatican is planning for the Angelus prayer, which the Pope normally says on Sundays at noon. As was the case last Sunday, only a written text with Francis' words could be published.
No fever, blood values stable
On Thursday evening, it was reported that the 88-year-old pontiff's condition had improved slightly. The Pope has no fever and his blood values are stable. On Tuesday, the Vatican announced that a CT scan had revealed the "onset of bilateral pneumonia". The statement also said that the clinical picture was still "complex". The Pope is therefore suffering from an infection caused by several pathogens, which is making treatment more difficult overall.
Channels make contradictory statements
The Dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re (91), has ruled out the possibility of Pope Francis resigning after falling ill. "The Pope is on the road to recovery, let's not make things up. There should be no talk of resignation, he will return to the Vatican in a few days", he told the Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica (Friday).
Some cardinals had declared a papal resignation possible in recent days. However, the president of the Italian Bishops' Conference, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, emphasized that according to his information, the Pope is on the way to a full recovery.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
