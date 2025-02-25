Howdy!
Model Bella Hadid as a sexy cowgirl in a bikini
Cowgirl or beach babe? Why not both, thought Bella Hadid and shows herself as a sexy bikini girl with a country look in the new Frankies Bikinis campaign.
The top model has created the new collection together with the popular swimwear label, which has also worked with stars such as Sydney Sweeney and Demi Moore. And Hadid's greatest passion was not to be neglected in the pieces that came out of the collaboration!
Hadid is a passionate cowgirl
The 28-year-old is a passionate cowgirl and now probably spends more time on the back of her horse than on the catwalk. So it's no wonder that the western theme runs through the entire collection of the beautiful Bella.
There are not only bikinis in a checked pattern, reminiscent of the checked shirts worn by cowboys, but also two-piece suits in a leather or denim look that will make every cowgirl happy.
Western-style pieces
"Inspired by Bella's gentle, sweet spirit and her love of the outdoors, this collection is an ode to her true self," the brand announced. The collaboration with Bella Hadid includes 108 pieces - and not just bikinis, but also dresses, loungewear and sexy leather pieces that capture the flair of the Wild West.
"This collaboration means so much to me," enthused Hadid. "I love designing things, but having the opportunity to do it with someone you love and work well with is even better."
Francesca Aiello, the founder of Frankies Bikinis, is a childhood friend of Bella and Gigi Hadid. Gigi has also had the pleasure of designing her own collection for Aiello's popular label.
