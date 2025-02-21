Trump is “very upset” about Zelenskyi

Rubio: "Ukrainians and Europe were informed"

Rubio said in an interview with Herridge (see below) that Washington "involved the Ukrainians throughout the process and also explained our intentions". "I spoke to the Europeans on the phone immediately after the meeting in Saudi Arabia." The former senator from Florida explained that it was "simply not yet time" for everyone to sit around a negotiating table and that details such as territories and security guarantees had not yet been discussed. They had merely wanted to see whether there was a serious interest in peace talks.