Radio blackout in Adnet: A1 truck arrives after all

Timetable for emergency solution

The schedule for an emergency solution is now on the table, as the mobile network operator announced on Friday. The event truck, which is normally used for events, will set off on Monday morning and head for Adnet. It will be set up in an open space next to the elementary school. "What's important to us now is that customers have a service again as quickly as possible," says a spokesperson. Full reception should be available again from Tuesday.