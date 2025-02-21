Great anger in Israel
Hamas hands over a different body than agreed
One of the bodies handed over by Hamas on Thursday is not that of Shiri Bibas, who was taken hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Israel is furious: by handing over a fake corpse, the Palestinian militia has violated the ceasefire agreement. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously called for Hamas to be "eradicated".
"This is an anonymous, unidentified body", Israel's army announced last night following forensic investigations. This was a serious breach of the agreement to hand over four hostages who had been killed. Two of the children's bodies were Kfir and Ariel Bibas, but the woman's body was not that of her mother Shiri.
"Major breach of trust"
"We demand that Hamas return Shiri along with all our other hostages." A senior Israeli official described the situation as "deeply shocking". "We don't know why they did this. This is a major breach of trust."
"A new low"
"This is a new low, an evil and a cruelty that is unparalleled," said Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon in a statement, according to the Times of Israel. Hamas had returned an unidentified body in place of the mother of two boys - abducted and then murdered in the Gaza Strip more than 16 months ago - "as if it were a worthless delivery", Danon was quoted as saying. Even after the death of the children, the terrorist organization "violated all basic moral values".
Rubio: Hamas must be eradicated
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously called for Hamas to be "eradicated". "Hamas is evil - pure evil - and must be eradicated. ALL hostages must come home NOW," Rubio wrote on Platform X. His post appeared before the news that the woman's body was not Shiri Bibas.
Hamas had handed over the remains of four people in Gaza on Thursday. Initially, the body of Oded Lifschitz was identified. Lifschitz was a retired journalist and activist for Palestinian rights.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.