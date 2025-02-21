"I'm really sad"
Trump bans books from US school libraries
The US Department of Defense currently has an unusual task: it is investigating children's and young adult books in school libraries. One that is affected and has also been banned is that of Hollywood star Juliane Moore ....
Works that "may be linked to gender issues or gender equality ideology" are no longer permitted in school libraries, it said. So far, a "small number of books" had been identified that would need to be retained for further review. One of the books affected is "Freckleface Srawberry" by the US actress.
"I wonder what is so controversial about this picture book that it has been banned by the US government. I'm really sad and never thought I would experience something like this in a country where freedom of speech and expression is a constitutional right," Moore wrote on Instagram a few days ago.
The book "Freckled Firehead" was published in 2013 and is about a seven-year-old girl who has fiery red hair and freckles. This sets her apart from other girls her age. Over the course of the story, the seven-year-old learns to live with her appearance and that people are different.
Moore said on Instagram that the work was intended to remind children that all people have problems, but are united by humanity and community. The 64-year-old Oscar winner has written five books to date.
Which books are on the blacklist
During the US election campaign, she campaigned for Democrat Kamala Harris and openly criticized the election winner Trump. The books that are banned do not correspond to the right's view of history and the world. Another book on the blacklist, for example, is "Becoming Nicole" about a transgender actress. Only those schools under the control of the Ministry of Defense are affected.
