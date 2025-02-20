Goat gets lost on 5th floor windowsill

Many questions remain unanswered

Although goats are considered intelligent and skilled climbers, the fire department could not rule out the possibility of the animal - a brown dwarf goat - falling and injuring itself or a passer-by. In the end, there was a happy ending. But many questions remain unanswered: How did the animal get there? Who does it belong to? The responsible authorities explained that they wanted to clarify these questions - but the first thing they wanted to do was find a home for the goat, they said.