VS Schwarzstraße
Children in video: “There is no better place!”
The Schwarzstraße elementary school is mobilizing all its strength and fighting for the school's continued existence. An initial solution for another three years is now on the table. The archdiocese is taking over sponsorship. A teacher and her children draw attention to the school with a song on social media.
The news that the Schwarzstrasse elementary school's closure could no longer be averted came just one day before the semester break: "It's all been keeping us so busy. I couldn't switch off even on the cross-country ski slope," says teacher Sarah Grubinger, explaining how the idea came about. A video is now being posted on social media as a wake-up call. The children rap on the ski slopes, in the soccer stadium or at home on the sofa with two dogs.
Video message on social media
The messages are unmistakable: "We want trust, that we are worth more than money", the 23 children in class 3a all sent a message from the vacations. The father of one boy then edited the scenes together. Grubinger: "They are so eager to do it." There was a lot of frustration in the class. Even if there is another year of transition and the third-graders are able to complete their primary school years, everyone hopes that the school will not be "shut down" in the long term.
The post is already being diligently shared on Instagram and Facebook. The negotiators from the town, the archdiocese and the landowner Admont Abbey have also received the video directly in their mailboxes.
March through the town
At the same time, intensive preparations are underway for the march through the town on Friday from 1pm. "We will be handing out sponsor cards," say the teachers, who will be singing songs with the children and carrying banners. The route leads from the school building on Schwarzstraße to Mirabell Palace and along Rudolfskai towards Residenzplatz.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.