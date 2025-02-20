Children in video: “There is no better place!”

Video message on social media

The messages are unmistakable: "We want trust, that we are worth more than money", the 23 children in class 3a all sent a message from the vacations. The father of one boy then edited the scenes together. Grubinger: "They are so eager to do it." There was a lot of frustration in the class. Even if there is another year of transition and the third-graders are able to complete their primary school years, everyone hopes that the school will not be "shut down" in the long term.