New Heller show
Such a Remassuri in the heart of Vienna
André Heller, Ursula Strauss and Ernst Molden are reviving the Viennese song at the stadtTheater walfischgasse and from March 13 are inviting audiences to the "Remassuri", a fascinating, unprecedented show on the diversity of Viennese music!
Until now, if you wanted to enjoy "true Viennese music", you had to go to the suburbs or to a Heurigen. From March 13, this will be a thing of the past: André Heller, Ursula Strauss and Ernst Molden are inviting you to the stadtTheater walfischgasse in the 1st district for "Remassuri" - the old Viennese word for confusion or vortex - a "fascinating, unprecedented show on the diversity of Viennese music".
"We are trying to re-establish music in the heart of Vienna, where music used to be at home," says Ernst Molden. "A long overdue idea", which was born during the pandemic four years ago at a house concert in André Heller's apartment and from which the three of them developed the concept for "this completely new production on the subject of Viennese music". What drives mastermind André Heller in this, as he says, the smallest project he has ever been involved in? "We simply get a lot of joy out of it," says the 77-year-old universal artist with a proven track record, "especially now in a world where joy is clearly being abolished!"
The trio itself does not perform - the stage belongs to the Neue Wiener Concert Schrammeln, virtuoso singers and bagpipers such as Tini Kainrath. The musical program under the direction of Peter Havlicek ranges from Strauss to Hermann Leopoldi to Falco. "There is a huge repertoire of Viennese songs," says Heller, referring to Schubert, Nestroy and Raimund, "so 'Remassuri' is a kind of work in progress, the program will keep changing!"
Between the songs, there are interludes from the original Viennese Punch and Judy, shadow puppets, dance sequences and eccentric contributions from Mummenschanz. A "dense, approx. 75-minute program" will initially be performed three times a week, Thursday to Saturday. The aim is to provide goosebump moments with a "small budget that is financed without taxpayers' money". Heller: "People should laugh, be amazed, be happy and leave feeling a bit better!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.