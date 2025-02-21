Such a Remassuri in the heart of Vienna

"We are trying to re-establish music in the heart of Vienna, where music used to be at home," says Ernst Molden. "A long overdue idea", which was born during the pandemic four years ago at a house concert in André Heller's apartment and from which the three of them developed the concept for "this completely new production on the subject of Viennese music". What drives mastermind André Heller in this, as he says, the smallest project he has ever been involved in? "We simply get a lot of joy out of it," says the 77-year-old universal artist with a proven track record, "especially now in a world where joy is clearly being abolished!"