Amstetten's Enengl
Fine tuning with Glasner! “Have their own characteristic”
Amstetten are fired up for their second league restart against Stripfing. Coach Patrick Enengl recently spent time with top Austrian coach Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace. The father-to-be praises the spirit at the Mostviertler and sees the club on a very good path.
"We want to have a carefree spring, take the next step and become a little more flexible in our game." Said Patrick Enengl at the "Krone" meeting. The Amstetten coach, a guest of Stripfing on Friday, was a guest of Oliver Glasner and Crystal Palace for his UEFA Pro License. "We already know each other from our LASK days. 'Co' Ronald Brunmayr is one of my best friends, I also slept with him."
What stood out at the Premier League club? "The quality of play is top. Especially the pace and the first touch of the ball. But the most impressive thing was the respect internally. It was more respectful than I've ever seen before. You can take that with you." Coach training demands a lot from Enengl, who also got a taste of it at the Black Wings Linz ice hockey club. Where should Amstetten, sixth in the table, go after the last negative season? "We're in great hands in the 2nd division. It's one of the strongest in history. A lot has been invested there."
As was the penultimate team Stripfing, whose chairman Christoph Pelczar stepped down due to ill health. "We know their winter signings, we have respect," the 31-year-old alludes to Marco Djuricin, for example. "With this squad, I would have counted Stripfing among the leaders before the start of the season. But we know our strengths and have the Amstetten spirit." Also Damir Mehmedovic, brought in by the opponent at left back to replace Can Kurz? "A strong, technically skilled player with mentality." Enengl, a fan of team boss Ralf Rangnick, praises: "Our club is down-to-earth and continues to develop in a great way, right down to social media. When you walk into our stadium and the surroundings - that's a unique feature."
There are also private pleasures. Patrick moved into the house in Oed with his girlfriend Anna and is expecting a child.
