Outcry from the sector
Tyrol’s tradespeople are “already five years in the red”
Representatives of Tyrolean trade and crafts are calling for speed in forming a government and for Trump and Putin to be confronted. A new coloring book for kindergartens aims to attract young talent early on.
"We are in the red for the fifth year in a row in terms of sales." With these urgent words, Franz Jirka, Chairman of the Trade and Crafts Division of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, called for speed in forming a government at federal level on Thursday. But that is not the only thing that is needed so that some customers do not have to wait a year for the kitchen they ordered in future.
Dual training must be strengthened and there must be no cuts in support for master craftsman training.
Franz Jirka
Standing up to Trump and Putin
"Dual training must be strengthened and there must be no cuts in support for master craftsman training." And in order for the 27,700 craft businesses in Tyrol, which train 5,500 apprentices, to return to growth, US President Donald Trump and Russia's Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin must be confronted. "The whole of Europe is suffering from the punitive tariffs and the rise in energy prices."
Polytechnic schools urgently need an upgrade.
Christian Dollinger
Warning against cuts to education funding update
Christian Dollinger, regional guild master of metal technicians, also demands that "polytechnic schools absolutely need to be upgraded. Many of them are in a catastrophic state. However, they are practically our suppliers for apprentices". He also warns against a cut in the country's education allowance update, which would result in fewer master craftsmen in the country. "If the master dies, the apprentice dies too!"
Coloring book to get youngsters interested in skilled trades
Helmuth Hehenberger, master of the provincial guild of carpenters and wood designers, points to initiatives such as WorldSkills and EuroSkills as well as the province's own competitions, which are used to promote apprenticeships in skilled trades. "Such competitions need more support."
Incidentally, there is now a special coloring book to get even the very youngest children interested in the trades.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.