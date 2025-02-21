Vorteilswelt
Outcry from the sector

Tyrol’s tradespeople are “already five years in the red”

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 16:00

Representatives of Tyrolean trade and crafts are calling for speed in forming a government and for Trump and Putin to be confronted. A new coloring book for kindergartens aims to attract young talent early on.

"We are in the red for the fifth year in a row in terms of sales." With these urgent words, Franz Jirka, Chairman of the Trade and Crafts Division of the Tyrolean Chamber of Commerce, called for speed in forming a government at federal level on Thursday. But that is not the only thing that is needed so that some customers do not have to wait a year for the kitchen they ordered in future.

Dual training must be strengthened and there must be no cuts in support for master craftsman training.

Franz Jirka

Standing up to Trump and Putin
"Dual training must be strengthened and there must be no cuts in support for master craftsman training." And in order for the 27,700 craft businesses in Tyrol, which train 5,500 apprentices, to return to growth, US President Donald Trump and Russia's Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin must be confronted. "The whole of Europe is suffering from the punitive tariffs and the rise in energy prices."

Polytechnic schools urgently need an upgrade.

Christian Dollinger

Warning against cuts to education funding update
Christian Dollinger, regional guild master of metal technicians, also demands that "polytechnic schools absolutely need to be upgraded. Many of them are in a catastrophic state. However, they are practically our suppliers for apprentices". He also warns against a cut in the country's education allowance update, which would result in fewer master craftsmen in the country. "If the master dies, the apprentice dies too!"

Coloring book to get youngsters interested in skilled trades
Helmuth Hehenberger, master of the provincial guild of carpenters and wood designers, points to initiatives such as WorldSkills and EuroSkills as well as the province's own competitions, which are used to promote apprenticeships in skilled trades. "Such competitions need more support."

Incidentally, there is now a special coloring book to get even the very youngest children interested in the trades.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
