Romanian woman “seasoned” soup with poisonous cleaning agent

"I'm sorry about what happened. I'm actually quite nice otherwise," the 48-year-old Romanian woman said on Thursday at the Feldkirch Regional Court. Unfortunately, the cleaner, who lives in Graz, can no longer remember the incident from July last year in Hohenems. At least that's what she says. She blames the partial amnesia on the fact that she was drunk that evening. "I only know that I spoke to my sister on the phone and later called the police," claims the accused.