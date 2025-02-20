Failed talks
Vienna FPÖ advertises with the slogan “Now more than ever”
The Vienna FPÖ presented its first posters for the state and municipal elections on Thursday (see video above). The advertising features slogans such as "Five good years for Vienna" and "Now more than ever", an allusion to the failed coalition negotiations between the ÖVP and FPÖ in the federal government.
"The coming years will be decisive for the future of the city," said FPÖ top candidate Dominik Nepp. Currently, people in Vienna who do not want to integrate and do not want to work would benefit. Hundreds of millions of euros in minimum benefits are being paid out to non-citizens, the politician criticized.
The FPÖ, on the other hand, would support those who kept Vienna running. These could also be well-integrated migrants. On Thursday, Nepp cited a cost-of-living adjustment, more healthcare staff and a "Vienna bonus" for police officers as examples of these subsidies. During the blue-black government negotiations, it had even been planned to close police stations at night.
The failure of the talks is referred to with the slogan "Now more than ever". In principle, however, he would have been pleased with a blue-black government, said Nepp. An FPÖ-led government would have been a support for the election campaign in Vienna. The Viennese party would then have been able to point to important projects such as a security offensive. A tour under the motto "Fairness" was already underway in the Austrian capital, said regional party leader Lukas Brucker. The response has been very good.
The election date is April 27. In addition to the FPÖ, the SPÖ, ÖVP, Greens and NEOS will be on the ballot papers. Small parties still have to collect at least 2000 declarations of support to be allowed to stand. This applies, for example, to the KPÖ and LINKS, who want to enter the race together, the Petrovic list and H.C. Strache, who wants to run with a list. The Beer Party, on the other hand, has announced that it will no longer stand in any elections.
