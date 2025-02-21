When influencers lose everything overnight

"It was pure hell!" Julien Bam, one of the most influential YouTubers in German-speaking countries, was the victim of a cyberattack in 2022. From one day to the next, he not only lost three different YouTube channels with eight million followers, but also his Instagram account to hackers. For many, stolen access would probably not be dramatic. For Bam or other influencers such as Tyrolean Anna Strigl or Nina Gigele, however, the loss of their own platforms could mean the end of their careers.