Discounts of 30 percent

The farce surrounding local tariffs is getting stranger and stranger

Nachrichten
20.02.2025 11:13

While Tyrol and Austria are taking restrictive action against local tariffs and cable car companies are threatened with penalties, the exact opposite is the case in neighboring South Tyrol. Tyrol's AK President Erwin Zangerl has a clear demand for the future federal government.

0 Kommentare

In South Tyrol, discounted fares are specially advertised, for example as part of the "Südtirol Pass", where the advantageous prices for subscription holders of at least 30 percent are pointed out - across all age groups. "A clear violation of European law that takes the whole discussion in Austria ad absurdum," explains Zangerl.

Zitat Icon

What is possible in South Tyrol must also apply in Tyrol and the rest of Austria!

(Bild: Johanna Birbaumer)

Tirols AK-Präsident Erwin Zangerl

Bild: Johanna Birbaumer

Demand to the future government
Tyrol's AK boss also emphasizes: "What is possible in South Tyrol must also apply in Tyrol and the rest of Austria! I expect the next federal government to quickly make a clear commitment to local tariffs and a clear statement on how this is to be regulated."

When holidaymakers pay less
The EU's Geo-blocking Regulation currently prohibits any form of discrimination - but there is still a great need for clarification with regard to guest cards. Because: "If guests pay less for infrastructure or ascent aids than locals, then these guest cards are also discriminatory and should be questioned. As the province of Tyrol is responsible in this case, we will initiate a review of this issue," concludes Zangerl.

